Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited increased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited increased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation
Wärtsilä Corporation Stock exchange release 30 November 2017 at 1.45 pm EET
BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has purchased Wärtsilä shares on 29 November 2017, crossing above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights. Following the transaction, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited owns 5.10% of Wärtsilä's shares and voting rights, while its total holding in Wärtsilä Corporation corresponds to 5.47%. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.
Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|8.98%
|0.46%
|9.44%
|197,241,130
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8.53%
|0.48%
|9.01%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003727
|17,716,839
|8.98%
|SUBTOTAL A
|17,716,839
|8.98%
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|902,529
|0.45%
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|7,173
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL B
|909,702
|0.46%
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire