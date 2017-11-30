Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited increased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited increased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

Wärtsilä Corporation Stock exchange release 30 November 2017 at 1.45 pm EET



BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has purchased Wärtsilä shares on 29 November 2017, crossing above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights. Following the transaction, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited owns 5.10% of Wärtsilä's shares and voting rights, while its total holding in Wärtsilä Corporation corresponds to 5.47%. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.



Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8.98% 0.46% 9.44% 197,241,130 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.53% 0.48% 9.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003727 17,716,839 8.98% SUBTOTAL A 17,716,839 8.98%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 902,529 0.45% CFD N/A N/A Cash 7,173 0.00% SUBTOTAL B 909,702 0.46%





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

