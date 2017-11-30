

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady in October, in line with expectations, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 11.1 percent in October, the same rate as in September.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.7 percent.



The number of unemployed declined by 0.1 percent from the previous month to 2.88 million in October.



The jobless rate among youth, aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 34.7 percent from 35.4 percent in September.



