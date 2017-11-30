

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales declined in October after recovering a month ago, data published by the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Retail turnover decreased 3 percent year-on-year in October, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month.



Retail sales of food, drinks and tobacco registered an annual fall of 1.4 percent and non-food sector sales slid 3.8 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, retail turnover declined 1.5 percent, in contrast to a 0.9 percent rise in September. This was the biggest fall in six months.



