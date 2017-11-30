Global Industrial Laser Sensor Market 2017-2021 - Rise in Industrial Revolution with Respect to IoT Driving the Market

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial laser sensors market

The global industrial laser sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% during the period 2017-2021 .

has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of collaborative robots. The rising trend of collaborative robots (cobots) will have a major impact on the market in focus. These robots are meant to work in collaboration with humans. The rising labor rates and continuously changing consumer demand are influencing industries to adopt collaborative robots in their operations to enhance their quality and productivity. At present, these robots are used in lightweight operations such as placing products on trays to heavyweight duties such as palletizing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in Industrial Revolution with respect to IoT. The Industry 4.0 is a revolution in industries that is primarily focused on the automation of factories and implementation of the IoT in industries. Industry 4.0 enables advances in industries by converging industrial systems with the competence of advanced computing, analytics, and low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet. A few of the technologies supporting this revolution are cloud services, Big Data analytics, and pervasive sensing technologies.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Challenges related to regulatory compliance. Different regulations set by regulatory bodies, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and American National Standard Institute (ANSI) should be followed by all sensor manufacturing companies in the Americas. These agencies have many regulations in place owing to different working environments. However, complications arise as these regulations differ from industry to industry and from region to region. For a global vendor, it is difficult to follow all the regulations for every slot of their order. This is because, the need to adhere to every regulation not only affects the production process of sensors but also makes it a costly affair while implementing changes.



Key vendors

Banner

Baumer Group

KEYENCE

Laser Technology

Schmitt Industries

Other prominent vendors

SICK

OMRON

Panasonic

Cognex

MICRO-EPSILON

Rockwell Automation

Wenglor

