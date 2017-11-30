3D Printing in Construction Market is Estimated to Reach 234.47 Million USD by 2021 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India and WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "3D printing in construction Market: By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastics, Metals, and Others); By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Space); By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereo lithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective laser melting (SLM), and Others); By Construction Type (Buildings, Bridges, and Others); & Geography - Forecast (2017-2021)" published by IndustryARC, estimates the market to reach $234.7million by 2021.

Following the rapid economic growth in Asia during the last decade, demand for 3D printing in construction has risen sharply and the market is anticipated to reach $234.47 million by 2021.

3D Printing in Construction has taken the world by storm. Day after day there is a growth in the number of design companies around the world. Designers are needed to view and visualize the object in 3D. In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to 'print' entire buildings. Construction is well-suited to 3D printing as much of the information required to create an item which will exist as a result of the design process, and the industry is already experienced in computer aided manufacturing. The recent emergence of Building Information Modelling (BIM) in particular may facilitate greater use of 3D printing.

The current business environment has become highly competitive as the leading industries are challenged by the demand for quality, safety, productivity and environmental protection. Construction 3D printing may allow faster and more accurate construction of complex or bespoke items as well as lowering labor costs and producing less waste. It might also enable construction to be undertaken in harsh or unsafe environment, not suitable for a human workforce such as in space.

The 3D printing in construction market in commercial construction is exhibiting strong growth due to the growing demand for the light weight structures in developing as well as developed regions. Amongst the various types of printing materials served by 3D printing, it is used majorly in plastics and concrete.

Based on type of printing material for 3D printing in construction available commercially, the market is segmented into: Concrete, Plastics, Metals, and Others. Plastics and concrete are primarily used materials in home building.

Escalating construction industry coupled with rapidly expanding technological advancements in 3D printing in emerging countries is anticipated to propel the demand for 3D printing in construction

The global 3D printing in construction market revenue is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period and will reach $234.47 million by 2021.Escalating demand for commercial buildings is propelling the growth of 3D printing in constructions in various regions. The market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) on basis of geography. In 2016, APAC is the prominent region for 3D printing in construction and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The growth in APAC is attributed to the increasing 3D printing usage as well as residential building needs, especially in China.

The Prominent Players in this Market Include

WinSun Company

Cazza Construction Company

ApisCor

Contour Crafting Corp.

Skanska S.A



These companies through its broad range of products, product expansion and innovation have been successful in catering to a variety of customers, consequently maintaining their hold over the market. Winsun Company is one of the major players in the 3D printing in construction market with wide range of product offerings dealing in various industries.

