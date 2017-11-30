FIBARO Wall Plug for Apple HomeKit: A Revolution in Smart Home Systems

WARSAW, Poland, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The FIBARO Wall Plug EU WiFi/BLE designed to work with Apple's HomeKit platform is the first such device to be made available worldwide. Thanks to its completely new means of wireless communication, this intelligent switch can be controlled via a smartphone app without the need to install a central smart home unit.

The FIBARO Wall Plug is a remote-controlled electrical outlet and switch capable of measuring energy consumption levels. It is an adapter that is plugged directly into any electrical outlet, allowing users to conveniently and remotely control the power supply to electrical appliances such as: lamps, household appliances, audio/video devices or chargers. The HomeKit-compatible EU WiFi/BLE version of the FIBARO Wall Plug relies on a revolutionary means of wireless communication that combines both WiFi and Bluetooth; allowing the device to communicate directly with Apple's iCloud without the need for a central smart home unit such as an iPad or Apple TV. With just the HomeKit app, users have full control over all their devices connected via the FIBARO Wall Plug; this means that users no longer have to worry about whether they've left the iron on after they've left their home - they can just check if the electrical outlet is on via their smartphone app. Moreover, the FIBARO Wall Plug will notify its users when a connected device, such as a fridge, suddenly stops consuming power (indicating that it may have stopped working).

The FIBARO Wall Plug is ready-to-use straight out of the box. Installing it doesn't require specialized tools or electrical engineering knowledge - just take it out of the box, plug it into an electrical outlet and you're free to connect any electric device to it. The FIBARO Wall Plug is compatible with all other FIBARO smart home devices. For example, these can be set to cut off the electrical supply to devices in the event that a different smart home system detects flooding, or users could set hourly schedules which automatically power down devices for the night and turn them back on in the morning.

The FIBARO Wall Plug monitors the energy consumption levels of any devices connected to it. It also features an RGB LED ring that informs users about the current power consumption of a device. The LED ring can also double as a night light. The FIBARO Wall Plug allows users to effectively manage the energy consumption of electrical devices in and around their homes. The HomeKit-compatible EU WiFi/BLE FIBARO Wall Plug is already available in most European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Norway, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Finland.

ABOUT FIBARO

FIBARO is an innovative Polish company whose operations are based around the Internet of Things by providing solutions for building and home automation. In just a few years' time, the FIBARO System has spread throughout 6 continents and over 100 countries, becoming one of the most advanced smart home systems in the world. FIBARO is a system that is entirely created and manufactured in Poland - both the company's head office and manufacturing facility are based in Poznan. FIBARO employs nearly 350 people. The company's mission is to enrich people's lives by providing modern solutions that facilitate a comfortable, friendly and safe home environment.

For more information about our products and the company itself, please head over to www.fibaro.com.

