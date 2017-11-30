TECHNOPOLIS PLC INVESTOR NEWS November 30, 2017 at 2:00 a.m. EET



Technopolis Closes the EUR 104.5 Million Divestiture in Jyväskylä, Finland



On November 21, 2017, Technopolis Plc announced it has signed an agreement to divest its operations in Jyväskylä, Finland for EUR 104.5 million. The agreement was conditional on the City of Jyväskylä waiving its redemption right related to the property portfolio.



Following the decision of the City of Jyväskylä on waiving its redemption right, the closing of the transaction took place today.



After this agreement and the earlier divestiture of the Viveca campus in Jyväskylä in September 2017, Technopolis has neither assets nor operations remaining in the Jyväskylä region.



Technopolis Plc



Additional information:



Keith Silverang CEO Tel. +358 40 566 7785



