At the request of Awardit AB (publ), 556575-8843, Awardit AB 's shares will be traded on First North as from December 5, 2017.



Short name: AWRD ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,000,000 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010101824 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146773 ------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556575-8843 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



