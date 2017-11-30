sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SEMAFO Inc.: Changed Number of Shares and Votes in SEMAFO

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of SEMAFO has increased from 324,923,700 to 324,981,664 common shares with voting rights as at November 30, 2017.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on November 30, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

SEMAFO
Robert LaVallière
Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations
E-mail: Robert.Lavalliere@semafo.com
(mailto:Robert.Lavalliere@semafo.com)Cell: +1 (514) 240 2780

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com (mailto:Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com)

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
Website: www.semafo.com (http://www.semafo.com/)



Source: SEMAFO Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)