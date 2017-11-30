Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: First Solar's Adjusted EPS Surpassed Analysts' Expectations

Stock Monitor: Lattice Semiconductor Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, First Solar's net revenue increased 60% to $1.09 billion from $681.28 million in Q3 FY16, due to the sale of the California Flats and Cuyama Projects, and higher third-party module sales. The net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $824 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's production decreased 32% to 527.3 MW from 778.9 MW in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's average conversion efficiency increased 50 basis points to 17% from 16.5% in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, First Solar's gross profit increased 70.7% to $291.80 million from $170.91 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 170 basis points to 26.8% of revenue from 25.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, First Solar's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 16% to $50.55 million from $60.35 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 35% to $20.85 million from $32.17 million in the comparable period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, First Solar's operating income increased 182.3% to $206.99 million from $73.32 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 820 basis points to 19% of revenue from 10.8% of revenue in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, First Solar's net income increased 36.7% to $205.75 million on a y-o-y basis from $150.46 million in Q3 FY16, due to higher net sales, improved gross margin, and lower restructuring charges. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 34.5% to $1.95 on a y-o-y basis from $1.45 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, First Solar's adjusted net income increased 210.5% to $206.4 million on a sequential basis from $66.5 million in Q2 FY17. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 204.7% to $1.95 on a sequential basis from $0.64 in the second quarter of 2017. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.85.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, First Solar's cash and cash equivalents increased 49.9% to $2.02 billion from $1.35 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 105.8% to $330.21 million from $160.42 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade accounts receivable increased 29.2% to $344.65 million from $266.69 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's accounts payable decreased 12.1% to $130.70 million from $148.73 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities was positive $581 million compared to negative $168 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's free cash flow was positive $484 million compared to negative $272 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, First Solar expects revenue to be in the range of $3.00 billion - $3.10 billion, and diluted EPS to be in the band of $2.05 - $2.30. The Company estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.40 - $2.60 for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 29, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, First Solar's stock declined 3.40%, ending the trading session at $60.02.

Volume traded for the day: 1.87 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 24.81%; previous six-month period - up 56.63%; past twelve-month period - up 100.40%; and year-to-date - up 87.04%

After yesterday's close, First Solar's market cap was at $6.26 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry.

