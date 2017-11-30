

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy continued to improve in November, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.



The KOF economic barometer rose to 110.3 in November from revised 109.8 in October. This was the third consecutive rise. The expected reading was 109.7.



The indicators for manufacturing were responsible for a substantial part of the increase. In addition, the indicators for construction activity also turned positive again, following a decline in the previous month.



In November, export prospects and the outlook for consumption and the accommodation and food service activities remained largely unchanged. At the same time, the indicators for the banking industry slowed down.



