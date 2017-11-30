

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the three months ended September, latest figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.9 percent annually in the third quarter instead of a 4.7 percent rise reported earlier. In the second quarter, the rate of expansion was 4.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth quickened to 5.2 percent in the September quarter from 4.3 percent in the June quarter, which was corrected from 4.2 percent.



The preliminary estimate for the third quarter was 5.0 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a faster pace of 1.2 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.9 percent increase in the preceding quarter. The third quarter figure was revised up slightly from 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX