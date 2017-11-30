sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2017 | 13:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global SSD Market Supplier Status Report Q3/17 - Some Players Shifted their Areas of Focus in the Third Quarter

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "SSD Supplier Status Q3/17" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Overall market shares remained relatively unchanged, however, market share within the SSD segments changed as some players shifted their areas of focus in the third quarter of 2017.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SSD Revenues by Supplier

2. Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

  • Client OEM SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • Client Channel SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • Client Channel SSD Trend

3. Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

  • Enterprise SATA SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • SAS SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier (incl. Captive Datacenter SSDs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cc7dpj/ssd_supplier

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire