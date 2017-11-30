The First Recovery System to Master iCloud iOS 11.1.2 and Two Factor Authentication: Enigma Recovery Changes the iCloud Recovery Game

BIRMINGHAM, England, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enigma Digital, the UK number one smartphone data recovery provider has today released the iCloud Recovery component to their 5 step iPhone Data Recovery tool. Enigma Recovery, the all-encompassing iOS data recovery package now supports the newest iCloud version 11.1.2 and offers two-factor authentication secure login.

As the only data recovery tool in the world offering a two-factor authentication login, Enigma Recovery has once again proved industry-leading recovery capabilities. Using this smartphone recovery solution, users can easily recover and restore deleted messages, contacts, calls, notes and calendar events. With months of research and heavy algorithm building packed into the iCloud recovery sector of the program, the Enigma Recovery is now at its most powerful level of recovery to date.

"The development team have produced some of the most advanced algorithms to conquer the iOS 11.1.2 database, and now the program runs smoother than ever in the recovery stage. We thought it important to add the two-factor authentication login as an extra layer of data security for our users. Enigma Recovery now offers the most advanced and secure iCloud recovery tool available."

- Andrew Magee, Software Development Manager

After logging into the iCloud recovery section, users can access iCloud backups from version 9.2 right up to the newest version 11.1.2. Within the sharp and simple UI design, users can find lost and deleted data with 100% advanced two-factor security authentication measures ensured.

About Enigma Recovery

iOS data recovery

Enigma Recovery is the number one UK iOS data recovery provider. It is downloaded in more than 180 counties around the world and offers users the chance to recover deleted iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch data.

Free trial

The download comes in the form of a limited free trial that allows the user to preview a portion of their recovered data including messages, calls, contacts and more.

Powerful recovery ability

Enigma Digital employs a team of software developers who work around the clock implementing new features and improving algorithms, to ensure the best iOS recovery for their customers.