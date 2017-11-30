Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: KLA-Tencor's Revenue Grew 29.2%; Adjusted EPS Surged 55.2%

Stock Monitor: Amtech Systems Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on KLA-Tencor Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KLAC. The Company posted its financial results on October 26, 2017, for the first quarter fiscal 2018. The technology Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.comis currently working on the research report for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company KLA-Tencor. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ASYS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, KLA-Tencor most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KLAC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, KLA-Tencor's total revenues increased 29.2% to $969.58 million from $750.67 million in Q1 FY17. Total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $943 million.

During Q1 FY18, KLA-Tencor's gross profit increased 30.3% to $616.13 million from $472.84 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 50 basis points to 63.5% of revenue from 63% of revenue in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, KLA-Tencor's adjusted gross profit increased 30.5% to $618.07 million from $473.75 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 60 basis points to 63.7% of revenue from 63.1% of revenue in Q1 FY17

During Q1 FY18, KLA-Tencor's operating income increased 45.1% to $361.69 million from $249.22 million in the same period last year. During Q1 FY18, the Company's operating margin increased 410 basis points to 37.3% of revenue from 33.2% of revenue in the same period last year.

During Q1 FY18, KLA-Tencor's adjusted operating income increased 44.2% to $366.29 million from $254.09 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 400 basis points to 37.8% of revenue from 33.8% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, KLA-Tencor's net income increased 57.7% to $280.94 million on a y-o-y basis from $178.10 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 57.5% to $1.78 on a y-o-y basis from $1.13 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, KLA-Tencor's adjusted net income increased 56.3% to $283.94 million on a y-o-y basis from $181.71 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 55.2% to $1.80 on a y-o-y basis from $1.16 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.63.

Operating Results

During Q1 FY18, the Company's product revenue increased 35.4% to $760.79 million from $561.75 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's service revenue increased 10.5% to $208.79 million from $188.92 million in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's Shipments increased 0.6% to $977 million on a sequential basis.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, KLA-Tencor's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities increased 1.3% to $3.06 billion from $3.02 billion on June 30, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 5.8% to $2.52 billion from $2.68 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 16.7% to $666.74 million from $571.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 5.9% to $138.66 million from $147.38 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's cash provided by operating activities increased 120.1% to $373.63 billion from $169.78 billion in the same period last year.

On November 02, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock payable on December 01, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2017.

Outlook

For Q2 FY18, KLA-Tencor expects revenue to be in the range of $930 million to $990 million and diluted EPS to be in the band of $1.58 to $1.82. The Company estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.59 to $1.83 for Q2 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 29, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, KLA-Tencor's stock dropped 6.35%, ending the trading session at $100.35.

Volume traded for the day: 3.46 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.38 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 7.29%; past twelve-month period - up 22.86%; and year-to-date - up 27.54%

After yesterday's close, KLA-Tencor's market cap was at $15.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you' re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors