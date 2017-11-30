Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: H&R Block has a Dividend Yield of 3.77%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 01, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 30, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on HRB:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HRB

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On November 03, 2017, H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable January 02, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 04, 2017.

H&R Block's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.77%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 1.95% for the Services sector. The Company has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since it went public in 1962.

Dividend Insights

H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.49 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, H&R Block is forecasted to report earnings of $2.05 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $0.96 per share.

As of July 31, 2017, H&R Block's cash and cash equivalents totaled $551.57 million compared to $306.87 million as on July 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for H&R Block

On November 06, 2017, H&R Block announced the election of Matthew E. Winter, President of The Allstate Corporation, to serve on its Board of Directors, effective on November 3rd, 2017.

Winter was named President of The Allstate Corporation in January 2015 after serving the Company in various executive leadership roles since 2009. Before joining Allstate, Winter spent 15 years serving in various capacities for other large financial institutions and insurance providers. He also practiced law for several years and served for more than 12 years on active duty with the United States Army.

Winter earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan, his Juris Doctor from the Albany Law School of Union University, and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About H&R Block

H&R Block is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 Company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2017, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3 billion with 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 29, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, H&R Block's stock climbed 1.25%, ending the trading session at $25.87.

Volume traded for the day: 2.64 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.25%; past twelve-month period - up 15.59%; and year-to-date - up 12.53%

After yesterday's close, H&R Block's market cap was at $5.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.40.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Personal Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you' re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors