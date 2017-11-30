Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Fortinet's EPS Zoomed 275%; Free Cash Flow Soared More than 100%

Stock Monitor: QAD Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Fortinet's total revenue surged 18% to $374.2 million compared to revenue of $316.6 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue topped analysts' expectations of $371 million.

During Q3 2017, Fortinet's GAAP operating income was $33.7 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of 9% compared to GAAP operating income of $5.5 million; representing a GAAP operating margin of 2% in Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income for the reported quarter was $70.0 million, reflecting non-GAAP operating margin of 19%. Fortinet's non-GAAP operating income was $45.9 million for Q3 2016, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 15%.

For Q3 2017, Fortinet's GAAP net income was $26.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $50.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the reported quarter versus non-GAAP net income of $32.2 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the year earlier quarter. Fortinet's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.23 per share.

Operating Results

Fortinet's Product revenue for Q3 2017 was $137.1 million, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to revenue of $128.0 million in Q3 2016. The Company's Service revenue for the reported quarter surged 26% to $237.1 million compared to $188.7 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Fortinet's total billings were $431.7 million for Q3 2017, an increase of 24% compared to $347.5 million in Q3 2016.

The Company's total deferred revenue was $1.22 billion as of September 30, 2017, compared to $934.8 million as of September 30, 2016, and $1.16 billion as of June 30, 2017. Fortinet's short-term deferred revenue was $734.3 million as of September 30, 2017, compared to $582.1 million as of September 30, 2016, while long-term deferred revenue totaled $484.6 million as of September 30, 2017, compared to $352.6 million as of September 30, 2016.

Cash Matters

As of September 30, 2017, Fortinet's cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $1.52 billion compared to $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2017. During Q3 2017, the Company's cash flow from operations was $162.3 million compared to $76.1 million in Q3 2016. Fortinet's free cash flow was $140.6 million during Q3 2017 compared to $70.2 million in the year ago same period; representing growth of more than 100%.

During Q3 2017, Fortinet repurchased 2.4 million shares of its common stock for a total purchase price of $90.8 million. In addition, in October 2017, Fortinet's Board of Directors approved an increase of $400.0 million in the current share repurchase authorization, bringing the total authorization to $1.0 billion.

Guidance

For Q4 2017, Fortinet is forecasting revenue in the range of $404.0 million to $412.0 million and billings in the band of $510.0 million to $525.0 million. The Company is expecting non-GAAP gross margin of 75% to 76% and non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 18% to 19%. Fortinet is estimating diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.28 to $0.30.

For FY17, Fortinet is projecting revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion and billings between $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. The Company is expecting diluted non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.00 to $1.02.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 29, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Fortinet's stock declined 1.71%, ending the trading session at $41.44.

Volume traded for the day: 1.14 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.91%; previous three-month period - up 9.51%; past twelve-month period - up 37.04%; and year-to-date - up 37.58%

After yesterday's close, Fortinet's market cap was at $7.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 86.51.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors