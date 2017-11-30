Welland, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on business activities in Ghana, West Africa.

The Company's Ghana joint venture partner, Groupe Nduom, had previously ordered 100 solar systems from EHT to be installed on residential homes. Customers of GN Power, a Groupe Nduom subsidiary, can now purchase a 3-kilowatt solar system for their home. These systems offer a 24-month break-even cost recovery through the elimination of costly electricity bills and provide a stable and predictable power supply. In comparison, the same system in Canada provides a break-even cost recovery point of approximately 60 months.

These solar system are being funded by GN Bank, another subsidiary of Groupe Nduom, on behalf of GN Power. In the past week, GN Bank has advised EHT that it intends to offer this fully financed residential solar system option to a large segment of bank customers as well as GN Power customers. GN Bank has advised EHT that they will require a minimum of 2,000 solar systems (increased from 100) in 2018. Priced at US$5,000 per system, the increase represents additional revenues of up to US$10,000,000 to EHT.

The EHT/Groupe Nduom joint venture has now begun producing ENERTEC wall/roof panels and are using Welland - produced embedded solar panels on site in Accra, Ghana.

The government of Ghana has fully embraced solar energy with the Minister for Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, revealing that the government has started taking the requisite measures to ensure the Flagstaff House and Parliament house add solar as a major source of their power supply. The Ghana government has further pledged to increase alternative energy supply to 10% of the country's electrical supply, up from 1% currently.

On October 3, 2017, Ghana advanced its solar power generation strategy by ratifying the framework agreement of the establishment of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Among the benefits for becoming a Founding Member are access to US$10Billion Renewable Energy Credit Facility from India, of which US$2Billion is for Africa countries.

Energy Minister, Agyarko, told journalists "So, it puts us in good stead to tap in to serious money through credit facilities. It puts us in good stead to be attractive to foreign investors and other investors who want to put their monies in solar and it also puts us in good stead to have creative platforms in terms of the research and technology.

The Alliance will help reduce the crunch on the country's budget "so that government doesn't have to spend all that kind of money" and added as well it will reduce the load on the national grid so that "instead of continually adding generation capacity as the population and demand grows, we will be able to manage it."

The Government of Ghana has also committed to installing solar systems on every secondary school, historically a privately funded school network. Intended to reduce school overheads, each of the more than 500 schools are to receive a solar system generating approximately 100kw's for a total of 50Mw's of new solar generation. Already established in Ghana, the Nduom/EHT joint venture is a preferred vendor for government system purchases, being a local employer and expanding its local workforce as required to meet product demand throughout Ghana.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "we see this as a major opportunity for EHT to significantly expand its ENERTEC solar panel output from its Welland, Ontario plant in order to supply a very large and growing power market in West Africa, a region with 10 times the population of Canada that is suffering from extreme shortages of both low-cost housing and power. This expansion of expected demand will also drive our joint venture in Ghana to significant volumes and demand capacity growth through the addition of new jobs for the workforce of Ghana."

