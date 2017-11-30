

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) said it has acquired SCAME Sistemi, s.r.l., a privately-held provider of fire and gas safety systems. The company noted that the acquisition will add new fire and gas safety capabilities to Honeywell's portfolio of Connected Building solutions.



SCAME is a provider of all-in-one systems that deliver management of fire and gas detection, and fire extinguishing systems, from a single interface and supervisory software platform.



When combined with Honeywell's fire and gas product portfolio, SCAME's industrial controllers and management systems will provide powerful integrated solutions for customers.



Installers and operators will benefit from seamless integration that provides access to critical information, alerts and control. Honeywell's acquisition of SCAME will create new opportunities to deploy SCAME's products worldwide.



Founded in 1979, SCAME is based in Arluno (Milan), Italy, and has approximately 25 employees. The company will be integrated into the Fire business within Honeywell Home and Building Technologies or HBT.



