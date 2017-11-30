

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced Thursday new and updated data from six abstracts investigating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, as both monotherapy and combination therapy, across a range of difficult-to-treat breast cancers.



The company will present these data at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium or SABCS from December 5 - 9.



Further, updated data on LYNPARZA (olaparib), the first-in-class poly ADP-ribose polymerase or PARP inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca, will also be presented.



KEYTRUDA presentations include a Spotlight Session with findings from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-086 trial, Cohort B, investigating KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy in previously untreated patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer whose tumors express PD-L1.



Roy Baynes of Merck Research Laboratories said, 'We have seen significant therapeutic advances over the years in the field of breast cancer; however, there remains significant unmet medical need, particularly in certain categories of the disease. Through our comprehensive clinical program studying KEYTRUDA, as well as LYNPARZA, we hope to bring additional therapeutic benefit to breast cancer patients.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX