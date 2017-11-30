Global Trike Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.87%

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Trike Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global trike market to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Trike Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/volume and retrofit/aftermarket.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Trikes offer better stability compared to conventional motorcycles. Trikes are three-wheeled motorcycles, which offer high stability, as the rider does not need to put the feet down while stopping. Reverse or tadpole trikes offer better stability compared to delta trikes. This feature allowed OEMs to shift toward high performance trikes, which provide increased thrust, acceleration, and more safety compared to traditional vehicles, thus working as an advantage for trikes.



The global trike market has observed high demand from those who have never ridden a motorcycle before in regions like the US, Japan, and Europe where the use of a car is high compared to motorcycles. Riding a trike is simple to learn as it does not require any kind of balance. These factors have allowed the riders to travel safely pushing the demand for trikes in household segments also.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Recurrence in concept of trikes. The global trike market is still in the introduction stage, and due to its design, feature, and performance, the market is rapidly growing. Delta trikes, which were developed first, are an extension of traditional motorcycles with two rear wheels. These trikes are stable than traditional motorcycles and were fulfilled the requirement of customers. But instant turning or braking was one of the major issues for high acceleration and high-performance trikes..



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High pricing for trikes compared to traditional vehicles. The initial cost for a trike is very high compared to conventional motorcycles available in the market. Plus, trikes provide low mileage compared to traditional motorcycles. These factors act as deterrents for the global trike market.



Key vendors

Bombardier Recreational Products

Campagna Motors

Harley Davidson

Polaris Industries

Other prominent vendors

Motor Trike

Roadsmith Trikes

Lehman Trikes

MTC Voyager

Tilting Motor Works

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4g526g/global_trike



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716