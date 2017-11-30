Linke Achieves Premier Tier Consulting Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

BARCELONA, Spain, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Linke, a Spanish IT company that specializes in SAP consulting services on the cloud has achieved Premier tier Consulting status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

This designation is the highest tier an APN Partner can achieve and is awarded to companies that have extensive experience on deploying customer solutions on AWS, have a broad number of certified technical consultants on their organizations, and proven expertise in project management.

Linke's achievement of Premier Consulting Partner status in the APN in 12 months

To qualify for the Premier Consulting Partner status in the APN, Partners must meetrequirementsthat demonstrate the scale of their AWS expertise. Linke has been able to advance to Premier Consulting Partner in the APN in one year by continuously helping customers on their digital transformation and migrating their services to the cloud.

Ricardo Casanovas, Linke's CTO, highlights:

"In 2017, we managed to migrate more than 50 successful projects to AWS, 44 of which were on SAP workloads. This investment proves our commitment and certainty that companies can be more effective and grow faster if they move to the cloud."

As a result, companies leveraging AWS have achieved a higher level of availability and automation, making important cost savings and gaining agility. Some of the success stories have relevant industry names from different backgrounds such as Oxfam Intermón, Barcelonesa Grup, Wanup or Caher. Full case studies can be found here.

"Working with AWS means investing in reliability and constant innovation that we can then translate to our clients to make them more competitive and to help them focus on what matters the most: their own customers." adds Casanovas.

Now that Linke has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the APN, the main challenges for 2018 are the continuous expansion in EMEA as well as working to achieve new key competencies that will provide new services and solutions to current and oncoming clients.

To learn more about Linke, visit https://linkeit.com/