MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) will publish its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The quarterly report to shareholders, supplementary financial information, presentation slides, as well as the 2017 annual report will be posted on the Bank's website (www.laurentianbank.ca) prior to the conference call.

Conference call Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2017 Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1 888 394-8218 Access code: 9201175 Live webcast: (listen only mode) http://www.laurentianbank.ca/, under the Laurentian Bank tab, Investors section, Quarterly results, Audio webcast

Playback

Availability: From 6:30 p.m. (ET) on December 5, 2017, until 6:30 p.m. (ET) on January 4, 2018

Playback link: Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,500 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $45 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $31 billion in assets under administration.

