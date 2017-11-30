TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™, is pleased to announce that effective November 30, 2017 the Company's common shares have been consolidated such that one (1) new common share has been issued for every eleven (11) common shares outstanding. A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to shareholders advising that the share consolidation has taken effect and instructing shareholders to surrender the certificates evidencing their common shares for replacement certificates representing the number of common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing pre-consolidation common will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

The shareholders of the company approved the share consolidation at the special meeting of the Company held on October 26, 2017. Further details regarding the share consolidation are contained in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 25, 2017, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The Company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com/ or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the share consolidation. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

ARHT Media Public Relations

Kam Gill

+1 416 861 5875

kam@arhtmedia.com



