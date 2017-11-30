Trina Solar may scrap planned Indian PV fab amid tumbling prices driven by solar auctions, reports Bloomberg New Energy Finance during its Shanghai summit. Demand for lithium, meanwhile, poised to reach record high on back of expected EV growth.

Record-low solar prices could claim a series of victims over the coming months as a growing number of solar companies reconsider their investment and manufacturing plans, reported Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) at its Shanghai summit on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Trina Solar's CEO Jifan Gao revealed that the Tier-1 Chinese solar company is reconsidering its plans to build a PV manufacturing fab in India because prices there are now "too low". This decision comes after the vertically integrated firm has already secured a site for the proposed fab.

Solar auctions across Asia are impacting PV prices, delivering ever-cheaper solar energy for consumers but spreading nervousness and doubt among developers, BNEF said. Trina's Gao added that he expects the price of solar panels to fall a further 40% by 2025, with his company forecasting profits to ...

