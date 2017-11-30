Correction: nasdaq Riga informs that on November 30, 2017 it has received amended announcement from OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud. In the amended announcement the OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud has specified the maximum amount of the shares that OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud was able to acquire under the mandatory share redemption offer and indicated the amount of the shares that OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud has acquired.



With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on November 29, 2017 it has received announcement from AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shareholder, mandatory share buy-out announcer OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud about share buy-out offer results.



Informs that after takeover bid it will own 3 815 805 shares of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" that constitutes 46,01% of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" share capital and number of voting shares.



Full announcement attached.



