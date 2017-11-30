

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $1.27 billion for the four weeks ended November 25, 2017, an increase of 2 percent from net sales of $1.25 billion for the four weeks ended November 26, 2016.



However, comparable sales for the latest period decreased 1 percent. For November, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 1 percentage point for both total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales.



For the 43 weeks ended November 25, 2017, the company reported net sales of $9.08 billion, a decrease of 3 percent from last year. Comparable sales decreased 6 percent.



The company noted that the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 4 percentage points and 6 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales.



