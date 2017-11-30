Global Caramel Ingredient Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Caramel Ingredient Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global caramel ingredient market to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the period 2017-2021.



Global caramel ingredient market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales volume/value.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Organic caramel products gaining traction. The demand for organic food products is increasing rapidly. Manufacturers aim to provide healthier products by using high-quality ingredients and raw materials. The caramel ingredients industry is witnessing a growing preference for organic caramel ingredients such as organic caramel sauce, organic caramel syrup, and organic salted caramel.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in applications of caramel. One of the significant drivers for the global caramel ingredient market is the growing scope of its application. Caramelization is the oldest method used for food colorings. Caramel is the substance that gives the deep brown color to colas and carbonated drinks and amber gold color to beer or other alcoholic drinks. The trend of food decoration is also increasingly being adopted by consumers. Caramel is also widely used in the personal care industry. Consumer demand for natural personal care products is increasing, due to which interest in caramel as a personal care colorant has risen. Caramel is also used for coloring hair. In the US and Europe, caramel color is an approved colorant.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing raw material prices. Commodities such as sugar, sweetened condensed milk, corn syrup, oil, and calcium carbonate are used to produce bakery and confectionery products. However, these commodities are subject to price fluctuations. Any significant increase in the price of raw materials may have an adverse impact on the final production and pricing of products. The price of these commodities fluctuates due to government policies and regulations, weather conditions, and demand. This, in turn, has a direct effect on the price of the end-products. Butter is also added to provide better taste, which proves to be an expensive ingredient for mass production. Moreover, the US sugar policy acts as a barrier as the current policy limits the availability of refined sugar and inflates the price of sugar, making it difficult for manufacturers to obtain supplies at a reasonable rate. Owing to these reasons, manufacturers have hiked the price of the products.



Key vendors

Cargill

DDW The Colour House

Kerry

PURTOS GROUP

Sensient Technologies

Sethness Products Company

Other prominent vendors

Bakels Worldwide

Frito-Lay

GOETZE'S CANDY

GTEBORGS FOOD BUDAPEST

Martin Braun

Metarom Group

Nigay

Warren Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Segmentation By Forms



Part 08: Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 09: Segmentation By Geography



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qz5trx/global_caramel



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716