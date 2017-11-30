Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from December 1, 2017. The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers. The last day of trading will be November 28, 2018.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1812 KOMC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1812 LAHC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1812 LFBC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1812 NBHC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1812 SBAC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1812 SEBC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1812 SHYC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1812 SWBC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1812 SWHC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1812 SHBC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1812 RIXC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1812 ALBC_1812 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1812 SBSC_1812 ---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 406 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com