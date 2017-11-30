ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the "Company") today reported results (unaudited) for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

NINE MONTHS 2017 RESULTS

TEN's net income in the first nine months of 2017 was $17.7 million. Operating income was $60.3 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $163.3 million. All the vessels generated positive EBITDA in the nine months apart from two aframaxes which underwent dry-docking in the second quarter.

The daily time charter equivalent rate per vessel for the Company's diversified fleet was $19,141 and fleet utilization was at 96.4%.

TEN and its technical managers maintained costs under control with average daily operating expenses per vessel at $7,640, a 2.5% reduction compared to the equivalent nine months of 2016. Vessel overhead costs per ship per day also experienced significant reductions. From $1,357 in the 2016 nine-month period to $1,126 in the same period 2017, a 17.0% reduction.

The addition of nine new vessels since September 30, 2016 increased depreciation and dry-docking amortization costs to $102.5 million compared to $81.7 million for the same period of 2016.

Interest and finance costs reached $43.1 million, mainly due to the increased size of fleet relating to the new vessels and to general rate of interest increases, while capitalized interest fell as the newbuilding program approached its end.

"With 9-month profits and an improving fourth quarter, we expect TEN to record another positive year in its 24-year long history," Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of TEN stated. "With 30.0% fleet expansion concluded in the last 18 months and now the whole fleet in full force, TEN is strategically positioned to take advantage of the improving environment and be a prime beneficiary going forward," Mr. Saroglou concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

Operating income amounted to $11.3 million, a 6.2% increase over the third quarter of 2016, mainly due to the additional vessels in the fleet. The sustained softness in the spot markets during the summer months, the costs associated with the new deliveries and the bringing forward of three drydockings, in order to secure the vessels availability for the seasonally stronger fourth quarter, led to TEN incurring net losses of $3.4 million.

Market conditions in general remained difficult throughout the third quarter, primarily due to a concentrated period of global vessel deliveries in an otherwise light tanker orderbook, seasonal refinery outages, high oil inventories and to an extent OPEC production cuts. Nevertheless, TEN's fleet operated at 95.5% utilization in the third quarter of 2017, during which TEN operated on average a fleet of 63.7 vessels. With such high utilization rates, underscoring the quality of both vessels and TEN's operational ability together with the benefit of having all fully employed 15 newbuildings contributing to the bottom line unlike prior quarters, the upcoming periods should reflect such positivity. With these 15 vessels expected to increase the Company's revenues by 30.0%, TEN cash build-up and dividend payments will be further solidified.

Revenues, net of voyage expenses (bunker, port expenses and commissions), amounted to $96.9 million, an 18.4% increase from the third quarter of 2016 due mainly to the nine newbuilding vessels delivered to TEN since the end of the 2016 third quarter.

Operating costs per day per vessel declined nearly 2.0% to $7,474 with savings on repair spares, insurance costs, lubricants, sundry expenses and general economies of scale associated to the increase of the fleet.

Vessels on time charter accounted for 70.0% of third quarter 2017 operating days compared to 59% in the 2016 third quarter and generated enough gross revenue to cover virtually all of the voyage, operating, overhead and net financial costs of the whole fleet, including vessels on spot.

EBITDA amounted to $48.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, an 18.4% increase over the 2016 third quarter.

The newbuilding aframax Stavanger TS was delivered in the third quarter and the last vessel in the 15-vessel newbuilding program, the aframax Bergen TS, was delivered in October. These vessels, with their long-term industrial contracts, will provide new sources of revenue in the fourth quarter and beyond, contributing to an expected improvement in overall revenues resulting from the increases in freight rates already being witnessed.

Depreciation and dry-docking amortization costs were approximately $35.9 million, an increase mainly as a result of the new vessels delivered to the fleet during the twelve months prior to September 30, 2017.

Daily overhead costs per vessel fell to $1,085, a 13.1% decrease from the 2016 third quarter.

Although lower from the 2017 second quarter, interest and finance costs amounted to $15.4 million, an increase from the previous 2016 third quarter due to the necessary financing raised for the new vessels and rising global interest rates.

Cash balance as of September 30, 2017 was $225.9 million. With the newbuilding program having now been completed, no new debt is expected to be drawn in the foreseeable future. Therefore, it is expected that debt levels and finance costs will decline further. Net debt to capital at the end of the third quarter was at comfortable 51.5%.

Dividend - Common Shares

The Company will pay a dividend of $0.05 per common share on December 29 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 21, 2017. Inclusive of this distribution, TEN will have distributed $10.61 per share in uninterrupted dividends to its common shareholders since the Company's listing on the NYSE in March 2002.

Since the beginning of 2017, the Company has sold 2,488,717 common shares from Treasury Stock and 24,803 Series D preferred shares.

Operational Highlights

Staring at the end of November 2017, the Company fixed one suezmax and one handymax product tanker for one year and three years respectively, the former with profit sharing provisions, to significant end users. Prior to these charters, both vessels were operating in the spot market. As a result of these contracts and further underlining the Company's strategy to safeguard cash flow generation and visibility, with a footing on the upside, the fleet under secured contracts increased to 78.0% with $1.3 billion in minimum revenues.

Corporate Strategy

With the completion of the largest growth program in TEN's 24-year history, management continues to position the Company to take advantage of healthier markets as the current rate of newbuilding deliveries should be abating over the coming few months. Primary focus has been placed on contracts with profit sharing provisions that, on the one hand, cover vessel expenses while on the other secure a notable participation in market upturns. As a result, the number of days in the 2017 third quarter that vessels operated on such flexible contracts increased by over 72.0% when compared to last year's third quarter. The prevalence of such contracts as well as long charters to solid oil concerns, highlights TEN's emphasis on strengthening the industrial nature of its operations in order to smooth out the inevitable cyclicality of the industry while providing its investors with cash flow visibility, security and upside potential.

Top line aside, management, in close cooperation with the technical managers for the fleet, continue to implement cost effective measures to address all issues arising from vessel operations so to continue creating savings that positively impact the Company's bottom line.

With 30% revenue expansion expected in 2018 just from the full operations of the new vessels and tangible signs of market improvements, TEN remains well positioned to comfortably navigate the upcoming quarters and take advantage of opportunities as they appear.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's fleet consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 47 vessels trade in crude, 13 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status LT Contracts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 May 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 July 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Oct 2017 Delivered Yes ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

LT: Long-Term

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (unaudited) (unaudited) ------------------------ ------------------------ STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Voyage revenues $ 124,244 $ 109,183 $ 394,665 $ 351,126 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Voyage expenses 27,327 27,345 85,531 74,818 Vessel operating expenses 43,380 36,491 127,285 107,587 Depreciation and amortization 35,914 28,639 102,502 81,682 General and administrative expenses 6,357 6,095 19,024 18,985 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total expenses 112,978 98,570 334,342 283,072 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Operating income 11,266 10,613 60,323 68,054 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Interest and finance costs, net (15,409) (9,845) (43,147) (25,804) Interest income 382 183 813 444 Other, net 812 1,327 866 1,309 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total other expenses, net (14,215) (8,335) (41,468) (24,051) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net (loss)/income (2,949) 2,278 18,855 44,003 Less: Net (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interest (409) (268) (1,160) (154) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net (loss)/income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ (3,358) $ 2,010 $ 17,695 $ 43,849 =========== =========== =========== =========== Effect of preferred dividends (6,642) (3,969) (17,134) (11,906) Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ (10,000) $ (1,959) 561 31,943 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ 0.01 $ 0.37 =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 84,698,376 83,781,640 84,319,077 85,302,696 =========== =========== =========== =========== September December BALANCE SHEET DATA 30 31 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- Cash 225,885 197,773 Other assets 169,998 186,210 Vessels, net 3,026,434 2,677,061 Advances for vessels under construction 27,312 216,531 ----------- ----------- Total assets $ 3,449,629 $ 3,277,575 =========== =========== Debt, net of deferred finance costs 1,811,135 1,753,855 Other liabilities 117,470 106,270 Stockholders' equity 1,521,024 1,417,450 ----------- ----------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,449,629 $ 3,277,575 =========== =========== Three months ended Nine months ended OTHER FINANCIAL DATA September 30 September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net cash from operating activities $ 28,662 $ 44,889 $ 139,569 $ 138,151 Net cash used in investing activities $ (36,100) $ (95,792) $ (257,320) $ (351,916) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (37,217) $ 17,026 $ 135,727 $ 144,139 TCE per ship per day $ 17,430 $ 17,608 $ 19,141 $ 20,773 Operating expenses per ship per day $ 7,474 $ 7,620 $ 7,640 $ 7,840 Vessel overhead costs per ship per day $ 1,085 $ 1,249 $ 1,126 $ 1,357 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- 8,559 8,869 8,766 9,197 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels during period 63.7 53.1 61.9 51.1 Number of vessels at end of period 64.0 55.0 64.0 55.0 Average age of fleet at end of period Years 7.6 8.1 7.6 8.1 Dwt at end of period (in thousands) 7,125 5,896 7,125 5,896 Time charter employment - fixed rate Days 2,258 1,805 6,610 5,124 Time charter employment - variable rate Days 1,670 970 4,547 2,617 Period employment (coa) at market rates Days 276 224 817 676 Spot voyage employment at market rates Days 1,396 1,701 4,307 5,016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total operating days 5,600 4,700 16,281 13,433 Total available days 5,861 4,881 16,896 13,994 Utilization 95.5% 96.3% 96.4% 96.0% The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures: (i) TCE which represents voyage revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of operating days. (ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award. (iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not incur corporation tax.

