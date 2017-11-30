REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve business results, announced today the appointment of Marc Maloy as Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO and a member of the Glint leadership team, Marc will lead all revenue strategy and operations as Glint rapidly expands its global footprint.

"Glint is leading a growing movement that prioritizes employee engagement to drive business results. As a former Glint customer, I've seen first-hand the platform's ability to help companies retain and motivate their people," said Maloy. "The team at Glint is already in a position to capitalize on the voracious appetite in the market for continuous employee feedback, and I look forward to continually learning and developing with them on our way to achieving our growth goals."

Marc joins Glint from Instructure, one of the world's fastest-growing public software companies, where he was EVP of Worldwide Sales. Prior to Instructure, he was SVP of Worldwide Sales at Hireright.

"At Glint, building great teams is one of the foundations of our work," said Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint. "Marc is a recognized leader with deep experience building thriving enterprise sales teams. He brings strong experience scaling global revenue operations that further strengthens our senior leadership team. Under Marc's leadership, we look forward to helping more global enterprise organizations help their people to be happier and more successful at work."

The addition of Marc as CRO comes on the heels of Glint recently being recognized by Human Resource Executive® as a "Top Product of the Year" for its Narrative Intelligence™ product, as well as inclusion in the LinkedIn Top Companies | Startups list. Through rapid adoption of its AI-for-HR™ technology, Glint has experienced unprecedented growth, experiencing a 20x increase in platform users in the past two years, and securing $20M in Series D funding earlier this fall, bringing the company's total funding to $80M.

