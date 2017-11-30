FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("SanSal" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SSWH), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on producing full spectrum natural phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp extracts, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the 2017 annual outdoor summer hemp harvest at its 140-acre farm and processing facility in Pueblo, Colorado.

SanSal's 2017 outdoor summer hemp harvest produced 18,700 pounds of proprietary full spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp, an increase of more 350% over the previous year. In addition, SanSal continually operates approximately 13,000 sq. ft. of climate-controlled greenhouses to produce a year-round supply of indoor-cultivated hemp over 4-6 individual harvests.

Based on initial processing data, SanSal's extracted whole-plant hemp oil yield has also increased significantly from past outdoor harvests, requiring approximately 25% less industrial hemp to produce the same 1 kg of whole-plant hemp oil. In addition to the increase in oil extraction volume, the amount of full spectrum phytocannabinoids contained in the hemp oil is approximately 10-15% greater.

"This has been an incredible year of growth, expansion, and improvements at our farm and processing facilities in Colorado," commented Rianna Meyer, SanSal's Vice President of Operations. "Despite less than ideal weather conditions and the industrial hemp regulation to always maintain THC levels less than 0.3%, not only was SanSal's outdoor production up over 350% for the year, but so was the overall quality and value of the whole-plant hemp oil we extract. These volume, yield, and quality improvements are the direct results of our team's dedication to perfecting our methods and producing the best product possible. This has positively impacted our ability to manufacture our highest quality formulated products in greater volume and at lower cost."

SanSal's inventory of raw industrial hemp is currently being processed on-site in preparation to be utilized in SanSal formulated products for distribution direct to consumers or to wholesale manufacturers of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil products. The Company has estimated that the present value of the current SanSal raw hemp and whole-plant hemp oil inventory is conservatively $10 million in wholesale markets or $27 million at retail.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of SanSal, concluded, "Increased production, improved whole-plant hemp oil yield, and higher phytocannabinoid levels are three of the most important metrics to measure the success of our industrial hemp farming and processing operations. This past year SanSal has exceeded our expectations on all three. Going-forward, we hope to leverage these efficiencies and improved corporate competitiveness to our advantage, as we continue to expand knowledge and distribution of our premier quality full spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil products."

