DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BAYP) announces further details and updates regarding the web development of its latest cannabis technology acquisition in progress.

The Company is finalizing the definitive documents that will be used to close on the transaction. BAYP expects to have the sales and purchase contracts finished shortly; after execution Bayport will announce the acquisition and release further information on the new domain name and development details.

"I am looking forward to sharing the name and the details of our acquisition to the public. We are extremely excited about how all of our assets will begin to work together to create our aforementioned tech platform," stated Clay Franks, CEO of Bayport. "Few people realize how important technology will become in the Cannabis industry as it is about to be forced into a binary transition from slightly regulated to extremely regulated. We intend to monetize a suite of products that will ease the transition for the producers and dispensaries that will be our partners."

Management is currently finalizing the structuring of its new cannabis tech platform, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayport International Holdings along with www.weedwiser.com

Management will have more news out next week to provide specific details of the new cannabis tech platform once everything is finalized and completed. This will be the latest achievement towards Bayport's goal of building an ecosystem of cannabis tech platforms that complement each other and provide synergies for the Company.

Bayport International continues to develop its recently announced strategic partnership with GreenLink Financial, which will help BAYP generate revenue and build strong relationships within the cannabis sector.

The Company is extremely excited to participate in the growth in the industry that is expected to benefit from the "recreational" launch in California in January 2018.

California represents the largest population of residents in a single state in the US, but also represents 250 million tourists annually, which will also be curious about California cannabis production.

About Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BAYP):

Bayport International Holdings, Inc. is a holding company active within the cannabis technology industry. Through its Weedwiser.com digital platform, the company seeks to be a leader in the emerging cannabis technology industry. Furthermore, the company is currently evaluating acquisitions within the industry. Learn more about the company by visiting http://www.weedwiser.com and http://www.bayportholdings.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Bayport International Holdings, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Bayport International Holding's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Bayport International Holding's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Info

9330 LBJ Freeway

Suite 900

Dallas, TX 75243

Phone: 214-438-3890

www.bayportholdings.com

Email: info@bayportholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Spotlight Growth

Matt Rego

mrego@spotlightgrowth.com



