30.11.2017 | 14:01
Global Fall Protection Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Non-Standard/Low Quality Fall Protection Equipment Presents major Market Challenges

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fall Protection Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fall protection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovations in fall protection equipment. The global fall protection equipment market has changed significantly during the past two decades due to the changes in regulations and the introduction of new and innovative designs of fall protection equipment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in global construction activity. Fall protection equipment is most commonly used in the construction industry. Any construction workplace that is on an elevated level requires the use of fall protection equipment for workers. Therefore, the rise in construction activities globally will have a significant impact on the demand for fall protection equipment. The global construction industry witnessed a considerable decline in investments after the US housing bubble collapsed in 2008, leading to global economic recession, due to which the demand for new residential and commercial buildings plummented.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of non-standard/low quality fall protection equipment. The use of low-quality or non-standard fall protection equipment is expected to pose a significant challenge to the global fall protection equipment market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

  • 3M
  • FallTech
  • Honeywell International
  • MSA
  • Pure Safety

Other prominent vendors

  • ABS Safety
  • Bergman & Beving
  • Carl Stahl
  • COFRA
  • Euro Safe Solutions
  • FrenchCreek Production
  • GEMTOR
  • Gravitec Systems
  • Irudek 2000
  • Kee Safety
  • Petzl
  • Sling-Choker Mfg
  • Sterling Rope Company
  • Super Anchor Safety
  • TRACTEL
  • Werner
  • XSPlatforms

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4kzgf4/global_fall

