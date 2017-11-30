Global Fall Protection Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Non-Standard/Low Quality Fall Protection Equipment Presents major Market Challenges

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fall protection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is innovations in fall protection equipment. The global fall protection equipment market has changed significantly during the past two decades due to the changes in regulations and the introduction of new and innovative designs of fall protection equipment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in global construction activity. Fall protection equipment is most commonly used in the construction industry. Any construction workplace that is on an elevated level requires the use of fall protection equipment for workers. Therefore, the rise in construction activities globally will have a significant impact on the demand for fall protection equipment. The global construction industry witnessed a considerable decline in investments after the US housing bubble collapsed in 2008, leading to global economic recession, due to which the demand for new residential and commercial buildings plummented.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of non-standard/low quality fall protection equipment. The use of low-quality or non-standard fall protection equipment is expected to pose a significant challenge to the global fall protection equipment market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

3M

FallTech

Honeywell International

MSA

Pure Safety

Other prominent vendors

ABS Safety

Bergman & Beving

Carl Stahl

COFRA

Euro Safe Solutions

FrenchCreek Production

GEMTOR

Gravitec Systems

Irudek 2000

Kee Safety

Petzl

Sling-Choker Mfg

Sterling Rope Company

Super Anchor Safety

TRACTEL

Werner

XSPlatforms

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



