Honda Advanced Design & Trigger Win Judges' Pick Award At Automobility LA Design & Developer Challenge Presented By Microsoft

Their Intergalactic Concepts Impressed Judges at the 2017 Design & Developer Challenge, a Creativity-Forward Competition Aimed at Improving Mobility for Los Angeles and Beyond

Eleven Teams Will Battle for the "Industry Pick" and"People's Pick"Awards, Respectively

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA announced that Honda Advanced Design and Triggerwere chosen as the winner of the "Judges' Pick" awardat this year's Design & Developer Challenge presented by Microsoft. Following a day of vehicle debuts and design programing, their concept was presented to industry and media professionals at AutoMobility LA on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

More than 30 companies from around the world applied to participate in this year's Design & Developer Challenge, which asked competitors to create a new mobility plan for a "smarter" Los Angeles as part of the city's bid to host a major global sporting event in the year 2060. Of them, 11 teams from the automotive, technology, architecture and design sectors participated and submitted concepts. After a careful review process, five finalists were chosen by the judging committee to present their mobility plan at AutoMobility LA. Honda Advanced Design and Trigger were the judges' top pick, beating the other finalists, which included GK Design International Inc., Launch Forth, Allianz, Ottobock, Red Bull and International Paralympic Committee, oiioand ZGF Architects.

In their concept video, which was set to an original score, they presented concepts that included intergalactic multi-modal systems, completely new versions of mass and personal transit, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) viewing options for those at home or at sports venues, mobility solutions for those with disabilities and even novel land-, air- and sea-based sporting events.

"When designing our new mobility concepts, we took a global approach that can be applied locally here in Los Angeles. Our goal was to create multiple mobility systems, taking into account the human experience, that address mass and personal transit, dynamic transportation-based sports venues and augmented prosthetics for para-athletes," said Ricky Hsu, Creative Director of Honda Advanced Design. "We are honored to accept this award and are so grateful that we had the chance to compete in AutoMobility LA's Challenge."

After unveiling a unique set of VR wings, the team presented an innovative concept film in front of the judging committee and a live audience. In advance of the event, they submitted numerous materials for the judges to review; they evaluated the concept based on creativity, form and function of "smarter" vehicles and buildings, impact on people's lives, use of Los Angeles' data sets and the incorporation of the "Smarter L.A. 2060" premise.

"Some of the most technologically advanced devices in the world are vehicles, so it makes sense that tech- and design-focused automakers like Honda will play an important role in the future of mobility, whether it be vehicles, venues or personal solutions," said Mark Pendergrast, Director of Product Marketing at Microsoft. "We were thoroughly impressed by Honda Advanced Design and Trigger, and can't wait to see how their designs will shape our future."

This year's esteemed panel of Design & Developer judges included:

Chris Down , Hot Wheels at Mattel, Inc., Senior Vice President & Global Brand General Manager

, Hot Wheels at Mattel, Inc., Senior Vice President & Global Brand General Manager Clay Dean , Under Armour, Chief Innovation Officer

, Under Armour, Chief Innovation Officer Danny Stillion , IDEO, Partner & Executive Design Director

, IDEO, Partner & Executive Design Director Jamie Sciturro , Autodesk, Solution Executive

, Autodesk, Solution Executive Riccardo Giraldi , Microsoft NEXT, Principal Creative Director

, Microsoft NEXT, Principal Creative Director Seleta Reynolds , City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation, General Manager

, City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation, General Manager Stewart Reed , Art Center College of Design , Head of Transportation Design

"We are proud to share that AutoMobility LA had more teams participate in this year's Design & Developer Program than ever before, as well as the most globally represented and diverse," said Bryan Biniak, Founder and CEO of ConnectedTravel and AutoMobility LA Advisory Board member. "This Program and Challenge is grounded in the importance of design, innovation and collaboration across industries when it comes to improving the future of mobility. These teams harnessed the creativity, talent and drive that represent the spirit of our show and we couldn't be more impressed."

All 11 teams have the opportunity to win two remaining awards in this year's competition. The "Industry Pick" award gives designers, automakers, journalists and other professionals the opportunity to screen all participant's concepts on automobilityla.com and vote for their favorite team starting Dec. 1. Meanwhile the "People's Pick" award will allow LA Auto Show attendees and the entire world the chance to vote for their top team on laautoshow.com. Winners of both of these awards will be announced the week of Dec. 11.

Hosted in Los Angeles, the epicenter of automotive design and innovation, AutoMobility LA's Design & Developer Challenge is the world's only annual competition that blends the automotive design community with creatives from multiple disciplines, including entertainment, technology, architecture and urban planning. This year's challenge was presented by Microsoft, supported by AutodeskandLacks Enterprises with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation as the official partner.

For more information about the Design & Developer Program, visit:

http://automobilityla.com/design-developer-program/.

For more information about AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show, visit:

http://www.automobilityla.com/andhttp://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where thenewauto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions.

