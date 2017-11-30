Viasat Unveils New Global Brand Identity

Company Consolidates Sub-Brands Under One Master Brand to More Uniformly Communicate its Value to Customers, Partners and End-Users

CARLSBAD, California, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today unveiled its new strategic, global brand identity. As part of the new identity, Viasat has consolidated its key sub-brands - including Exede' consumer internet, Yonder' Ku-band aviation service, among others - under one Viasat master brand. The Company also introduced a new logo and visual identity system.

"Our previous brand proudly served Viasat for more than three decades, but as our service portfolio expands both domestically and internationally across consumer, enterprise, aviation and maritime markets, and our defense business continues to defy industry trends, there is greater value for us to present one unified brand to customers and partners around the world," said Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and CEO. "Drawing on the industry reputation and strength of relationships we've built in each segment of our business, we believe one brand can help us grow market and consumer awareness as well as attract the very best talent around the world."

Viasat also updated its corporate logo and visual identity system, reflecting a signal of growth and opportunity. The new logo is intended to be more modern and friendly as it will be applied to new industry sectors and in more international markets, while still maintaining continuity with government and enterprise customers and partners.

Dankberg continued, "There's never been a more exciting time to be a part of Viasat. The impending launch of ViaSat-2 services will move us farther up-market in technology and service levels, and with our ViaSat-3 constellation we expect to realize our ambition to be the first truly global, scalable, broadband service provider. Additionally, our work on cybersecurity, tactical data links, virtualization, web acceleration, digital media, and more all contribute to our ability to deliver connections that can change the world. It's for these reasons that now was the right time to evolve our brand."

The new brandsystem was developed in close consultation with a leading global branding agency. The team conducted substantial research among key stakeholders to develop the unifying brand. The identity system incorporates a flexible approach tosupport Viasat's disparate product suite while also providing room for future growth.

For more information, and a behind the scenes look at the brand, visit Viasat's corporate blog here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit:www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's corporate blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook,Instagram,LinkedIn,TwitterorYouTube.

