Reed & Mackay Travel Acquire French TMC, Frequent Flyer Travel Paris

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

REED & MACKAY - International TMC, Reed & Mackay continues what has been a significant year by furthering their global footprint through an agreement to acquire Frequent Flyer Travel Paris (FFTP).

"Following on from the launch of the international partnership in April and the investment in German based Travel Management Company, Moll Travel, the acquisition of French TMC, Frequent Flyer Travel Paris (FFTP) creates further opportunities to deliver the extraordinary service we are known for," says Reed & Mackay CEO Fred Stratford.

"FFTP are an incredible business and we are delighted to join forces with them. The alignment between Reed & Mackay and FFTP will bring additional benefits to our clients, creating strength in our European offering as well as ensuring we continue to put the best technology in the hands of the best people in the industry around the world," continues Stratford.

FFTP is one of the few TMCs in France to be accredited to the AFAQ ISO 14001 standards, giving the assurance of compliance to quality standards at all times.

As the only TMC in France with an integrated geolocation service through an exclusive agreement with an industry leading provider, they offer a natural extension of the Duty of Care provision we provide as well as having an in-house 24/7 emergency travel team.They also have a strong events and group travel department capable of servicing full event management.

About Reed & Mackay



Reed & Mackay delivers corporate travel management and event management for professionals with exacting needs.

Established as a family business over 50 years ago, Reed & Mackay are today globally recognised as business travel and event management experts. Born from close working relationships within the financial, legal and insurance industries, our commitment to our clients and a love of what we do inspire us to deliver extraordinary travel management.

We combine inspired service with state-of-the-art technology to create a level of travel management like no other anddeliver valueyou might not believe possible.

For more information, please visit https://www.reedmackay.com