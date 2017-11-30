LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- IEDM Conference 2017 - Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, will be holding a mini-seminar on Semiconductor Variability on December 4, 2017, 5:00-6:30pm at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square during IEDM 2017. The IEEE is hosting IEDM 2017, which is the world's premier forum for reporting technological breakthroughs in the areas of semiconductor and electron device technology, design, manufacturing, physics, and modeling.

Atomera's special event on Semiconductor Variability on December 4, 2017, will be led by preeminent thought leaders in the field including: Professor Suman Datta from Notre Dame, Professor Asen Asenov from the University of Glasgow, and Robert Mears, Atomera's founder and CTO.

As semiconductors continue to scale, the challenges of transistor variability require industry collaboration to overcome increased performance variation with lower IC design margins. The presentations will detail some of the latest industry innovations including use of Atomera's MST technology to reduce variability and enable higher yield. The agenda will include:

Mitigation of Intrinsic Variation in Scaled Transistors Professor Suman Datta: Frank M. Freimann Chair of Engineering, University of Notre Dame

Reducing Statistical Variability in Conventional "Bulk" CMOS Professor Asen Asenov: James Watt Chair in Electrical Engineering, University of Glasgow

Recent variability improvement results using Atomera's MST® technology Dr. Robert Mears, Atomera Founder and CTO



Event Details

Atomera Mini-seminar on Semiconductor Variability

Union Square Room (Level 4)

San Francisco Hilton Hotel

December 4, 2017

5:00-6:30 pm

The company will also be discussing its Mears Silicon Technology (MST) a patented, quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics in Booth 3 during the IEDM Exhibit from December 4-6.

Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology (MST) is currently being evaluated by foundries and integrated device manufacturers. To schedule a meeting please contact: customer@atomera.com

About MST Technology

Mears Silicon Technology is a patented, quantum-engineered material which is able to enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes enabling significantly better performance in today's electronics. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Atomera

Frank Laurencio

(408) 442-5246

Email Contact



