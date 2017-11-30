VISTA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- TetraVue, the leader in high definition 4D LIDAR™ technology, today announced that KLA Tencor, Lam Research and Tsing Capital have joined existing investors Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Nautilus Ventures in providing additional funding to the company. TetraVue technology is radically different from current LIDAR approaches, merging the resolution of HD video with range data to enable the industry's first long-range, 4D motion capture. It is the first 4D camera technology that captures real-time images with depth perception down to each pixel, allowing it to transform markets including autonomous vehicles, machine vision and factory automation.

Today's digital video cameras accurately capture high resolution 2D images over time, but are unable to see the depth of objects. Competing LIDAR solutions can detect the depth of a set of points, but at insufficient resolution to be discernable as an image. TetraVue cameras uniquely merge digital video with LIDAR technology by capturing multi-megapixel images at up to 30 frames per second with accurate depth for each individual pixel. As a result, a TetraVue camera has the ability to process 100x more real-time data describing object location and motion in the surrounding environment.

"We were impressed with the novel approach that TetraVue brings to solving the high-resolution depth sensing problem currently facing automotive makers who plan to deploy autonomous vehicles," said David Fisher, Senior VP, Corporate Business Development, KLA-Tencor. "Their uniqueness convinced us to bring both our financial and engineering resources to bear to help them realize the vision."

"HD video with accurate depth per pixel is the "Holy Grail" of machine vision that can transform emerging markets from autonomous vehicles, augmented and virtual reality and smart factories," said Hal Zarem, CEO, TetraVue. "TetraVue technology is unmatched in the industry, capturing all four dimensions, 3D plus time, each in high resolution."

In the automotive industry, LiDAR is considered one of the decisive technologies needed to make autonomous driving a reality, effectively acting as a car's eyes, thus enabling it to see and quickly react to the surrounding environment. With orders of magnitude more real-time spatial data about the surrounding environment from TetraVue cameras, advanced driver assist and autonomous driving systems are empowered to make faster and safer driving decisions. TetraVue is initially focused on the automotive market and is working with key partners to bring 4D LIDAR technology to market.

In cinematography, animation and augmented/virtual reality applications, TetraVue 4D cameras allow significantly improved workflows by more effectively bridging the gap between real-world scenes and virtual world content creation. By fusing high resolution, high frame rate images at the pixel level with accurate depth information, TetraVue revolutionizes motion capture, digital asset acquisition and 3D visualization.

Industry 4.0 factory automation from drones to robots can be dramatically enhanced with the deeper vision enabled by TetraVue 4D LIDAR cameras. TetraVue represents a new class of LIDAR that captures unprecedented 4D detail in space and time. With more accurate depth perception, the next generation of autonomous factory robots and machine vision systems are able to deliver enhanced flexibility and efficiency.

TetraVue will be demonstrating its technology at CES 2018 in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2018 in the Tech East Convention Center North Hall, Booth 9130. To arrange a private demonstration, contact TetraVue at +1 442-207-0560 or CES2018@tetravue.com

