As previously communicated, Nasdaq Nordic will introduce changes related to instruments classified as Securitized Derivatives. Furthermore, a set of enhancements will be implemented to Market Maker Orders. Instruments classified as Securitized Derivatives to transfer to new market segments in First North New market segments On December 1, 2017, Nasdaq Nordic will transfer the existing market segments for Warrants and Certificates on the Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm regulated markets to respective First North Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) operated by Nasdaq Nordic. Furthermore, Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) on the Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm regulated markets will be transferred to the following new market segments: (1) Tracker Certificates (2) Leverage Certificates (3) Tracker Certificates non-MMO (Transitional market segment for First North Sweden only, provided until the end of Q1, 2018) Details regarding the new market segments can be found in 79/17 and 76/17. Flush of GTC orders All Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders on affected market segments will be removed (flushed) after market close today Thursday November 30, 2017. Trading schedule All the market segments above (with exception for Tracker Certificates non-MMO) will support Market Maker Orders (MMO) according to the following schedule: - GTC orders carried over from previous to the next trading day - Pre-Open starts at 08:00 CET, order management allowed - No Opening Auction or any other auctions - GTCs and new orders submitted during Pre-Open will be passed on to the MMO queue, and released at Continuous Trading when the Market Maker has established a valid spread - Continuous Trading starts at 09:00:05 CET (Warrants), at 09:00:30 CET (Certificates and ETN) Tracker Certificates non-MMO will be provided on First North Sweden, STO NMMO Tracker Certificates market segment only. This market segment will not support MMOs and will utilize the current production trading schedule: - GTC orders carried over from previous to the next trading day - Pre-Open starts at 08:00 CET,order management allowed - Randomized Opening Auction uncrossing between 09:00:25 and 09:00:30 CET, followed by Continuous Trading Further details regarding STO NMMO Tracker Certificates is available in 79/17 and 76/17. Market Maker Order enhancements On December 1, Nasdaq Nordic will implement a set of enhancements to the current Market Maker Order (MMO) in Production on segments carrying Warrants and Certificates. The changes include new trading schedules and new optional configuration options MMO Trade Through Limit and Maximum MMO Spread. For further details, please see 83/17and 70/17. Market Model The updated Nasdaq Nordic Market Model, including complete trading schedules and MMO enhancements, will be effective as of December 1, 2017. Questions and feedback For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact Anders Green: Tel: +46 8 405 6752 E-mail: anders.green@nasdaq.com or Mikko Aaltola: Tel: +45 91 324 080 E-mail: mikko.aaltola@nasdaq.com Support For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



