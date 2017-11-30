EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: RTI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Terry Booth to its Board of Directors as a non-independent, non-executive director.

Terry Booth is the visionary Founder and CEO of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora") (TSX: ACB)(OTCQX: ACBFF)(FRANKFURT: 21P)(KN: A1C4WM), a global leader in the cannabis sector. Terry has assembled a diverse and highly skilled team of experts from a broad range of disciplines to execute on the company's well-differentiated business strategy and vision to build the world's foremost cannabis company. His strong leadership and focus on execution have resulted in Aurora now being one of the best recognized names in the cannabis industry, with a market capitalization in excess of $3.0 billion.

An entrepreneur and Alberta business leader, Terry, who at 22 was Alberta's youngest ever master electrician, has served as President/CEO of six other highly successful businesses, one of which, Superior Safety Codes Inc, has received an award as one of Canada's top 50 fastest-growing companies. Terry is a strong supporter of many charitable organizations dedicated to ending family violence and violence against women, including the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" campaign. Terry has four children and two grandchildren, and lives in Edmonton with his wife and youngest son.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to welcome Terry to the Radient Board," said Denis Taschuk, President and CEO of Radient. "Terry's leadership and experience, along with a very successful track record as CEO of Aurora, makes him an ideal candidate for our Board. The addition of Terry will significantly enhance the Company's knowledge and access into the Canadian and International cannabis markets and will also further strengthen and broaden Radient's leadership team."

Terry Booth, added, "I am very pleased to be joining Radient's Board to further strengthen the ties between our two companies. I have been very impressed with Radient's technology and management team from the time we started speaking, and I look forward to working even more closely with Denis and the team to help Radient achieve its potential both within the cannabis industry and beyond."

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using microwave assisted processing ("MAP™"), a patented technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include cannabis, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information and statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of shares for debt transaction. The Corporation cautions that all forward-looking information and statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Corporation's ability to complete the proposed shares for debt transaction. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Denis Taschuk

Chief Executive Officer

dtaschuk@radientinc.com

(780) 465-1318



Mike Cabigon

Chief Operating Officer

mcabigon@radientinc.com

(780) 465-1318



