As the global privacy environment becomes more regulated, the SOC 2 type II certification showcases Tealium's credentials in providing clients with secure data solutions

Tealium, the leader in real-time customer data solutions and enterprise tag management, has received independent recognition for its efforts in data security in the form of a SOC 2 type II certification.

Tealium's customer data platform was independently audited by Schellman & Company, who tested the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls, with a focus on processing integrity, availability, security of systems, and data confidentiality principles in line with strict criteria.

"This recognition showcases our unwavering commitment to data security," commented Mike Anderson, Founder and CTO, Tealium, "As new global privacy regulations come into effect such as the General Data Protection Regulation and EU-US Privacy Shield it's essential companies work with providers who place data security, availability, and confidentiality as a priority. Achieving SOC 2 type II compliance demonstrates we're perfectly placed to lead companies through this change we can be trusted to keep our customers' sensitive data secure".

The services examined included the web application portals Tealium iQ (TiQ) a tag management system that helps manage customer data across a variety of platforms as well the Tealium Universal Data Hub (UDH), which provides a single approach to managing data across teams, vendors, and customer touchpoints in real time.

SOC 2 is designed for service providers who need to demonstrate their commitment to securing sensitive customer data. "For security-conscious businesses, SOC 2 compliance is a minimal requirement when considering a SaaS provider. Tealium is proud it has demonstrated excellence in the SOC 2 type II principles," Anderson added.

Specifically geared toward SaaS and other technology companies with a focus on security, process integrity, confidentiality and availability, the SOC 2 standard meets the demands of the information security and SaaS marketplace. This extensive reporting standard provides independent validation that Tealium's internal controls operate in accordance with the selected American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) trust services principles and criteria.

