Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection systems, announces that it has joined the ASYS PULSE Community to network its automated inspection and measurement systems with electronic production equipment from other PULSE member companies.

ASYS (Dornstadt, Germany) created the PULSE Community to bring together system manufacturers in the electronics sector with products that are "PULSE-capable". These systems have custom connections that connect to the PULSE open interface.

"Our aim is to give customers a solution for the entire production line, and we're following that up across the board," said Erwin Beck, senior vice president product management and marketing at ASYS. "In our eyes, it means we will be able to respond appropriately to our customers' requirements in the future in an open way that is not manufacturer-dependent."

Herbert Natterer, product manager of the ASYS Industrie 4.0 solution, commented, "It's great that we can include Saki's inspection systems within the PULSE line so operators can monitor and control the operation of these systems through the PULSE network. We are looking forward to the collaboration and professional exchange. Thanks to the membership of Saki, we have approached our goal to establish one solution for the whole production operation."

"Joining the PULSE Community expands Saki's opportunity to maximize production-line productivity. PULSE provides a very practical, convenient, and visual way to monitor the assembly process. It complements the quality assurance and process controls built into our inspection and measurement systems. We are excited to be part of the PULSE Community," said Jarda Neuhauser, deputy general manager at Saki.

About ASYS Group

The ASYS Group is a global technology company and a leading manufacturer of handling, process and special machines for the electronics, solar and life science industries. The corporate headquarters in Dornstadt near Ulm, Germany controls the activities of the subsidiaries in more than 40 countries. The ASYS Group employs over 1000 staff worldwide and supplies both standard products and customized solutions.

About Saki

Since its inception in 1994, Saki has led the way in the development of automated recognition through robotic vision technology. Saki's 3D automated solder paste, optical, and x-ray inspection systems (SPI, AOI, AXI) have been recognized to provide the stable platform and advanced data capture mechanisms necessary for true M2M communication, improving production, process efficiency, and product quality. Saki Corporation has headquarters in Tokyo, Japan with offices, sales, and support centers around the world.

