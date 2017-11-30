Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest market trend analysis report on the top five animation techniques that will transform the visual experience in the animated media industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005449/en/

5 Animation Techniques That Are All Set to Transform Your Visual Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since the early 20th Century, animation has come a long way. The advanced animation techniques have transformed the way animation is perceived. To give businesses insights on the latest factors influencing the market, Quantzig has listed the top five techniques in animation that has helped the service providers to grab the attention of all age groups.

According to the media and entertainment industry experts at Quantzig, "Creative storylines and advanced animation techniques have brought about a paradigm shift in the visual experience in the animation industry."

View Quantzig's comprehensive list of the top five animation techniques

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm focused on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across various industrial sectors. Listed below are the top trends that are sure to take over the media and entertainment industry.

Top Five Animation Techniques

Non-photo Realistic Rendering (NPR): NPR technology follows the reverse principle; the hand-drawn 2D looking images are simulated with the help of 3D animation software and limited camera angles.

NPR technology follows the reverse principle; the hand-drawn 2D looking images are simulated with the help of 3D animation software and limited camera angles. 3D Printed Models: Animators can create as many materials as they want at a reasonable price and within a short period.

Animators can create as many materials as they want at a reasonable price and within a short period. Transformation of Illustration to Animation: Keeping the designed stills and adding motion to specific details, depending on the script and timeframe.

Keeping the designed stills and adding motion to specific details, depending on the script and timeframe. Visit our page, to view the complete list of animation techniques

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005449/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us