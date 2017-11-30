Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has launched their recent list blog on the top four renewable energy sources that are paving a green pathway for commercial sustainability.

The industrial and commercial players are moving toward renewable energy sources and are increasingly becoming a part of the "go green bandwagon." This shift toward clean energy could be due to the cost-cutting, pressure from regulatory mandates, or the urge to be more socially responsible.

According to the renewable energy industry experts at Infiniti, "The increasing demand for renewable energy sources in the commercial sector is influencing companies to focus on implementing the latest and innovative sources of energy."

Here are the top trends that will help in shaping the future of the solar energy industry.

Top Renewable Energy Sources

Bio-energy: A type of renewable energy derived from organic matter from living plants and animals.

A type of renewable energy derived from organic matter from living plants and animals. Geothermal: Energy derived from the heat of the earth is known as geothermal energy. It uses heat from heating rocks or reservoirs to generate electricity.

Energy derived from the heat of the earth is known as geothermal energy. It uses heat from heating rocks or reservoirs to generate electricity. Solar Energy: The renewable energy derived from sunlight is called a solar energy. Solar cells are used to convert sunlight into electricity.

The renewable energy derived from sunlight is called a solar energy. Solar cells are used to convert sunlight into electricity.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

