

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $397 million, or $0.44 per share. This was up from $391 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $27.75 billion. This was up from $26.56 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $397 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $27.75 Bln vs. $26.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.05



