Tutus Data AB: Tutus' secure smartphone, Färist Mobile, becomes the first EU-approved smartphone for the protection of classified information at the level of Restricted

Stockholm, November 30, 2017 - Tutus Data today announced that the Council of the European Union has approved its Färist Mobile device for the Protection of EU Classified Information at the level of RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED.

The Färist Mobile is a secure smartphone based on the Android operating system, with integrated strong encryption to protect against information theft and intrusion. The device has a range of security features - including an always-on VPN tunnel, designed to enable organisations to utilise the full range of smartphone functions, with high security and without the risk of information leakage.

"We are very pleased and honoured that Färist Mobile has now been approved by the EU. This latest approval confirms that our network and mobile security solutions can be used and trusted to protect classified information in all EU member states. Färist Mobile is ideal for organizations that require a high level of secure communication with officially evaluated and approved solutions", says Jens Bohlin, CEO of Tutus Data.

"With Färist Mobile, security is built into the operating system, making it a complete, secure mobile platform. We're seeing an increasing interest on the market for secure mobile solutions and growing demand for mobile devices that boast all the functionalities of a smartphone - but in a secure way," says Tommy Hallberg, VP Sales and Marketing at Tutus Data.

Founded in 1992, Tutus delivers high-quality encrypted network solutions for use in military, government and corporate IT applications that require the highest levels of secure communication. Tutus is the main supplier of government-approved and certified IT security products in Sweden, and is making steady progress towards its goal of becoming the leading provider of approved IT security products within the EU.

