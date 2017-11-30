Global Human Machine Interface Training Courses Market 2017-2021 - Increased Use of Wireless and Cloud-based Technologies

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
About Human Machine Interface Training Courses
The global human machine interface training courses market to grow at a CAGR of 15.60% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Human Machine Interface Training Courses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased use of wireless and cloud-based technologies. Considering the revolutionary technological changes occurring in the automation market, there is a growing demand from the use of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and industrial Internet of things (IIoT). IIoT is the key attraction in manufacturing-intensive industries due to rapidly evolving ways in which employees, devices, processes, and data are connected to each other, thereby enhancing the value and volume of collected information.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for cost-cutting technology. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiently and conforming to the regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Because of this, manufacturers are increasingly opting for technology that will reduce the cost of the process. The use of HMI in the industrial setup provides an effective way of achieving sustainable and profitable returns to OEMs.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for continuous training. HMI training deals with the practical part of education and cannot be well understood using theoretical teaching models especially when it comes to the technical training part. Due to the continuous changes and advances in the automation technology, current technology becomes obsolete within few years as more advanced and efficient HMI design processes come into play. Each of the automation processes requires a different development model, and there is no one size fits all approach applicable in the HMI market.
Key vendors
- IPCS Automation
- Livewire
- Mitsubishi Electric
- MPTA education
- OMRON
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- SIEMENS
- Technologics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
