Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Argo Gold Inc. ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: ARQ) is pleased to announce that Phillip Walford is joining the advisory board of Argo Gold. Phillip is the President and CEO of Marathon Gold Corporation and one of the founders of the predecessor company, Marathon PGM Corporation which was sold to Stillwater Mining in 2010. He has been involved in mining and exploration for over 40 years in operations in North and South America. His skill at evaluating projects and expanding resources was developed from working as a mine geologist and being on the development teams that brought into production several copper/zinc deposits and precious metal deposits, among them, the Williams Mine at Hemlo, discovering a large Zinc /Gold deposit in southern Chile and the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico. Phillip has held senior positions with a number of companies including Anaconda Gold, Geomaque Explorations, LAC Minerals, Pamour Porcupine Mines and Hudson Bay Exploration and development. All of these positions involved mine management knowledge as well as geological knowledge to direct mine site resource and reserve development as well as resource and reserve estimations initially on a mine site scale with Hudson Bay Exploration and Development and on a company wide scale as at Pamour Porcupine Mines and LAC Minerals.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects located in central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

Judy Baker

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

