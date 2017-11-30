Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSXV: CMM) ("Canabo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the opening of three new partnership Canabo Medical Clinics. The clinics are located in British Columbia and Ontario at the following locations;

Scott Road Medical Clinic, --7110 120 St #103, Surrey, BC. Wellmedica Medical Centers, --90 Resolution Dr, Brampton, ON. Wellmedica Medical Centers, --7600 Weston Rd, Woodbridge, ON.

Scott Road Medical Clinic

The Scott Road Medical Clinic is strategically located in Surrey, BC, one of the largest, most diverse and fastest growing cities in British Columbia. The clinic, staffed by a dedicated group of 4 physicians, will now integrate cannabinoid medicine into the medical services currently being offered.

Wellmedica Medical Centers

Wellmedica Medical Centres are well established within the greater Toronto Metropolitan Area including Brampton and Vaughan, ON. The Centers host a team of almost 40 physicians, including Specialist and Family physicians, who have selected to partner with Canabo as they enhance their rapidly expanding medical cannabis medical practice.

John Philpott, Canabo's Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with these 3 clinics and their teams of dedicated professionals. Canabo now has 22 medical clinics operating from Newfoundland to British Columbia offering a host of services dedicated to evaluating the suitability of prescribing, and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses."

About the Company

Canabo wholly owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's largest physician led referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. Established in 2014, Canabo now has 22 clinics across Canada, with additional locations planned to open in 2017 and 2018. Canabo operates referral-only medical clinics dedicated to evaluating the suitability of prescribing, and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. Clinics operated by Canabo are staffed by physicians and qualified health care practitioners specifically trained to assess patient suitability for cannabinoid treatment, recommend treatment regimes, and monitor treatment progress.

